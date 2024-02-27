Wenchang in S China's Hainan pushes forward aerospace-related tourism

Tourists watch the launch of a rocket at the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province. (Photo courtesy of the Media Convergence Center of Wenchang)

The Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Wenchang, south China's Hainan Province, is the newest spacecraft launch site in China, as well as the first coastal spacecraft launch site that has been open to the public in the country.

Wenchang is attracting a growing number of rocket enthusiasts, and in doing so constantly promoting the development of aerospace-themed tourism.

On Jan. 17, 2024, a Long March-7 Y8 carrier rocket carrying cargo spacecraft Tianzhou-7 blasted off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site. The spectacle drew a large crowd, with people gathering on the beach, streets, and residential buildings to capture the unforgettable moment.

"My family drove all the way from Jiangsu to witness this event, and I was particularly thrilled when the rocket took off," said a tourist surnamed Chen.

Wenchang, located on the northeast corner of Hainan Island, is surrounded by the sea on three sides. The Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site, being closer to the equator than other launch sites, allows for higher rocket carrying capacity under similar conditions.

The launch site is situated on the outskirts of Longlou township. Tourists can fly to Haikou, the provincial capital, and then take a high-speed train to Wenchang, followed by a 20-kilometer car ride to the township.

As one of the 13 key parks in the Hainan Free Trade Port, the Wenchang International Aerospace City is accelerating the coordinated development of the launch area, high-tech zone, and tourism zone. It is also fostering the growth of the rocket chain, satellite chain, and data chain industries.

"The aerospace tourism route in Wenchang is very popular, attracting tourists of all ages. We have already organized 11 events with over 300 participants," said Zhang Zuoxing, head of a youth travel organization.

"In the past, Wenchang mainly provided observation points, accommodations, and agritainment services for tourists. Going forward, the launch site will carry out more frequent launches with the possibility of monthly or even weekly rocket launches," said Fan Nanhong, director of the brand promotion center at Hainan International Commercial Aerospace Launch Co., Ltd.

At the Hainan Aerospace Engineering Breeding Research Center, engineer Yao Tong showcased fruits and vegetables grown in space to middle school students from Beijing. The center has chosen and nurtured 37 varieties of fruits, vegetables, and flowers from a total of 128 space breeding experiments. The center is open to visitors.

At the Wenchang Aerospace Supercomputing Center, a cluster of digital exhibition halls recently began trial operations.

"Wenchang's aerospace tourism not only offers sightseeing opportunities but also integrates significant technological elements," said Ye Shiyang, chairman of a local company specializing in aerospace supercomputing.

According to an official from Wenchang, the city will prioritize aerospace tourism in the future. The Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site will serve as the central attraction, while also incorporating the surrounding resources of Longlou township. The goal is to develop space-themed tourism routes, combining aerospace with sightseeing, tourism, science popularization, entertainment, catering, and accommodation.

Over the past two years, Longlou township has received over 1.5 million tourist visits. Since 2016, the number of hotels in the township has increased from five to over 50, and the number of restaurants has gone from 230 to over 900. The regional GDP has grown from 589 million yuan (about $81.92 million) to over 4 billion yuan in the past 10 years.

