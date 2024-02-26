We Are China

Production lines of sock companies in E China operate at full swing to meet orders

Xinhua) 11:11, February 26, 2024

Customers buy socks at a shop at the Datang subdistrict in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Production lines of sock companies in east China's Zhuji City, dubbed as "the sock capital," are operating at full swing to meet the orders.

As the world's largest sock manufacturing base, the Datang sub-district of Zhuji in Zhejiang Province produces approximately 25 billion pairs of socks yearly, accounting for more than 70 percent of the output of China and one-third of the whole world.

An employee arranges socks at a shop at the Datang subdistrict in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Workers are busy with orders for export in a workshop of a sock company at the Datang subdistrict in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

This photo taken on Feb. 24, 2024 shows sock shops at the Datang subdistrict in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Intelligent machines produce socks in a workshop of a sock company in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

Intelligent machines produce socks in a workshop of a sock company in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An employee arranges socks at an exhibition hall of a sock company at the Datang subdistrict in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

An employee of a sock company draws a sock design in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

A woman walks past an exhibition wall of a sock company in Zhuji, east China's Zhejiang Province, Feb. 24, 2024. (Xinhua/Xu Yu)

