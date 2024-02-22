Kitchenware manufacturing hub aims high in global market exploration

JINAN, Feb. 22 (Xinhua) -- Before the Spring Festival vacation drew to a close, the streets of Xingfu Township in east China's Shandong Province quickly regained their lively atmosphere, with a constant flow of vehicles bustling through.

"Trucks loaded with kitchenware and materials are setting off for various destinations, while cars are carrying buyers from everywhere," said Li Qiang, a local kitchenware merchant.

Located in Boxing County, Binzhou City, the small town spans a mere 50 square km. However, it gathers more than 2,800 kitchenware enterprises, with the annual output value exceeding 30 billion yuan (about 4.2 billion U.S. dollars).

Originally, people in the town crafted bamboo steamer for restaurants from reed straws. With the deepening of China's reform and opening-up, an increasing number of residents have ventured into kitchenware manufacturing and processing.

Having successfully penetrated the domestic market, kitchenware enterprises in the town started to explore overseas opportunities.

Kitchenware produced in the town has been exported to more than 50 countries, including the United States, Britain, France and the Republic of Korea. They were once used at many major international events such as the Beijing Winter Olympics and the Qatar World Cup, according to Li Zhuguo, head of the town.

Last year, the export value of kitchenware enterprises in the town exceeded 260 million yuan, a year-on-year increase of 18.48 percent, Li added.

Shandong Kingbetter Trading Co., Ltd., a leading kitchenware company in the town, has an annual production capacity of 300,000 sets of various kitchenware. Its products are sold to Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Southeast Asia and other regions.

"We have just shipped 60 containers of kitchenware to Germany. We've received orders until March. Our workers are working tirelessly to meet the demand," said Zhao Feiteng, director of the company's sales department, adding the company's exports exceeded 130 million yuan last year.

Today, an increasing number of enterprises have introduced advanced technologies into kitchenware manufacturing, allowing them to enter the high-end market segment.

Prior to the Spring Festival, Shandong Baikai Commercial Kitchen Equipment Ltd. secured orders with its partners in the United States and the United Arab Emirates. The company mainly provides tailored services and intelligent kitchen equipment to its overseas partners, said Kong Haidong, general manager of the company.

"To facilitate our enterprises' expansion into foreign markets, we actively encourage them to establish overseas warehouses. We provide financial support for both self-built and leased overseas warehouses," said Dong Yunpeng, director of Boxing County's bureau of commerce, adding four overseas warehouses have been established in Germany, France and Italy.

"We plan to build more overseas warehouses in the new year, and continue to expand the overseas market, introducing the town's kitchenware to more foreign customers," Li said.

