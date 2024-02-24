China one step away from defending women's title at table tennis team worlds

Xinhua) 10:33, February 24, 2024

Sun Yingsha of China serves the ball to Prithika Pavade of France during the women's team semifinal match between China and France at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals Busan 2024 in Busan, Sourh Korea, Feb. 23, 2024. (Xinhua/Yang Shiyao)

BUSAN, South Korea, Feb. 23 (Xinhua) -- Defending champions China triumphed over France in straight sets, advancing to the women's final at the ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships Finals on Friday.

In the opening match, China's premier paddler, Sun Yingsha, broke a 5-all tie with a run of six points to take the lead at 11-5 against 19-year-old Prithika Pavade. The 33rd-ranked Pavade fought back to save four game points, narrowing the gap to 8-10, but Sun regained her composure to clinch the second game at 11-8 with a decisive forehand.

Pavade showed her ability in rallies, bouncing back from 3-6 down to 9-8 lead and even secured a game point at 11-10. But two late mistakes in service cost the French prodigy's chance of staying in contention, as Sun bagged two consecutive points after a 12-all tie to emerge victorious.

"Pavade had a good shooting touch, and she showed some characteristics in her serve," said Sun.

Next, Chen Meng extended China's lead by defeating France's top player, Yuan Jianan, 3-1.

After winning the first game 11-6, Chen mounted a comeback from 4-9 down in the second game with a streak of three points, but the 20th-ranked Yuan regained her composure after a timeout to win 12-10, evening the score for the two players.

Chen overcame Yuan's challenge in the third game with an 11-8 win and sealed her victory with an 11-4 win in the fourth game.

"This is our second encounter. I was down by a large gap in the second game, but I kept coming up with ideas to turn the game around. Starting from the third game, I felt that I had a grip of the rhythm," commented the reigning Olympic champion.

World No. 2 Wang Yidi won 11-5 in her first game against 18-year-old Charlotte Lutz, but the French teenager made her response in the second, coming back from 8-10 down to go ahead 11-10, before Wang managed to go through the nip-and-tuck game 16-14.

Wang refused to let the fierce battle take place again, powering China into the title showdown with her 11-2 victory in the third game.

"Winning a fierce second game has boosted my confidence afterward," explained Wang.

Having claimed the women's title on five consecutive occasions, China is awaiting the winner between Japan and Hong Kong, China later on Friday.

The Chinese trio expressed their confidence towards Saturday's final.

"Hopefully we can showcase our best level tomorrow," said Sun.

"We look forward to the final, and I hope that we can display China's greatest strength," Chen remarked.

"We need to be focused on ourselves and trust our team," added Wang.

Despite the loss, France earned its first women's team medal at the World Championships since 1991.

