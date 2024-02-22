Chinese, Spanish companies cooperate on boosting urban air mobility

Xinhua) 08:27, February 22, 2024

GUANGZHOU, Feb. 21 (Xinhua) -- China's leading autonomous aerial vehicle technology platform company EHang announced Wednesday that it has entered into a strategic alliance with Telefónica Tech to cooperate on deploying urban air mobility (UAM) intelligent solutions in Europe and Latin America.

Telefónica Tech is a subsidiary of Telefónica, a Spanish multinational telecommunications company headquartered in Madrid and one of the largest telephone operators and mobile network providers in the world.

The two companies will join forces to implement use cases encompassing air mobility, smart city management and aerial media solutions in passenger transportation, logistics, medical delivery services and emergency response across Europe and Latin America, said the announcement.

EHang and Telefónica Tech will also set out to develop connectivity solutions based on mobile networks and collaborate on drone light shows, the announcement noted.

