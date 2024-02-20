China ready to promote dialogue, cooperation among countries with Spain: FM

Xinhua) 12:59, February 20, 2024

MADRID, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- China is ready to work with Spain to promote dialogue and cooperation among all countries, transcend differences and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind to better meet global challenges, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Monday.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during his meeting with Spanish King Felipe VI.

Felipe VI asked Wang to convey his sincere greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping, saying that 50 years ago, his father and China's then leaders jointly established diplomatic relations between the two countries. Over the past 50 years, Spain and China have enjoyed rapid development, smooth progress in practical cooperation and closer personnel exchanges, he said.

Good relations with China are of great significance to Spain, Europe and the world, the Spanish King said, noting Spain is willing to further explore new areas of cooperation with China.

In today's volatile world where conflicts persist, the important visions proposed by President Xi such as the building of a community with a shared future for mankind and the Belt and Road Initiative, have brought peace, development and hope to the world, Felipe VI said.

It is expected and believed that China will further exert its important and positive influence as a major country to cool down tensions and bring stability to the turbulent world, he said.

Wang conveyed President Xi's cordial greetings to King Felipe VI, saying that last year, the two heads of state exchanged congratulatory messages on the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties between China and Spain and made strategic guidance for bilateral relations.

Amid the complex and profound changes in the international landscape, what remains unchanged is the profound friendship between China and Spain and the tradition of mutual respect and trust, equal treatment and win-win cooperation, he said.

Wang said China appreciates the Spanish royal family's friendly policy, supports Spain's efforts to safeguard national unity and ethnic solidarity, and he is confident that both sides will continue to understand and support each other on issues concerning each other's core interests.

China is ready to work together with Spain to carry forward the friendship, synergize development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and continue to promote the sound and stable development of bilateral relations, he added.

Under the leadership of President Xi, China is comprehensively advancing Chinese modernization with high-quality development, Wang said.

The advancement of the 1.4 billion-plus Chinese people towards modernization is a great step forward for human civilization, and will also bring important opportunities to the world, Wang said, noting history has proved and will continue to prove that China's development strengthens the world's forces for peace and stability.

Wang said both China and Spain have a long history, a diverse culture and an inclusive society, sharing the same or similar views on major issues. China is ready to work with Spain to promote dialogue and cooperation among all countries, transcend differences and jointly build a community with a shared future for mankind to better meet global challenges, he added.

During the visit, Wang also met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares separately.

