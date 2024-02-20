China, Spain to lift bilateral ties to higher level: Chinese FM

MADRID, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- China is willing to maintain high-level exchanges with Spain so as to lift bilateral ties to a higher level, said visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi when meeting with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez here on Monday.

To this end, China stands ready to strengthen the synergy of development strategies, deepen mutually beneficial cooperation, and enhance people-to-people and cultural exchanges, said Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.

China and Spain celebrated the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties last year, and leaders of both countries reviewed the successful experience of bilateral exchanges and charted the course for future development from a strategic perspective, he said.

Standing at a new starting point, China stands ready to work with Spain, in the spirit of mutual trust, mutual respect, equal treatment, and win-win cooperation, to usher in a more glorious 50 years of bilateral relations, Wang said.

China and Spain, as comprehensive strategic partners with important international influence, should take responsibility and inject more stability into the turbulent and intertwined world, he said.

Wang said that he had in-depth exchanges of views with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares on Sunday, and the two sides reached broad common understandings, reaffirmed their comprehensive strategic partnership, and agreed to continue to understand and support each other's core interests and consolidate the strategic foundation of bilateral relations.

For his part, Sanchez said Spain and China have maintained close high-level contact, adding strong impetus to bilateral relations.

Spain highly prizes its comprehensive strategic partnership with China and commends China's positive measures to facilitate economic and cultural exchanges between the two countries, said Sanchez, adding that Spain is willing to work with China to further tap cooperation potential.

Expressing thanks to China for supporting its efforts in safeguarding Spain's territorial integrity, Sanchez affirmed Spain's firm adherence to the one-China policy.

Spain applauds China's constructive role in international affairs and its contributions to global growth, supporting Europe and China in developing relations and strengthening cooperation, he said.

In the face of severe global challenges, Europe and China should jointly uphold the central role of the United Nations in promoting peace and stability and improving global governance, said Sanchez.

China views the EU as an important force in the multipolar world, supporting European integration, the EU's development, and its strategic autonomy, Wang said.

As long as China and Europe strengthen solidarity and cooperation, bloc confrontation can be prevented, he said, referring to the world as a global village where countries have interconnected interests and a shared future.

China is willing to work with Europe to jointly uphold the free trade system, practise multilateralism and push for an equal and orderly multipolar world and a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, so as to create a better future for humanity, Wang said.

