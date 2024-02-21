Home>>
Chinese medicine student saves subway passenger with acupuncture
(People's Daily App) 16:15, February 21, 2024
A passenger suddenly fainted on the Beijing subway. While waiting for help, Shi Yue, a young student from Beijing University of Chinese Medicine, used acupuncture needles she had with her to treat the passenger. The passenger regained consciousness after the treatment. Shi's preparedness was exceptionally fortunate as she was on her way to an exam and had professional needles with her.
(Produced by Liu Haozhe)
(Web editor: Tian Yi, Zhong Wenxing)
