University of Johannesburg holds Chinese medicine promotion event
Students practice Baduanjin (literally meaning "eight steps to healthy living") at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2023. The university held a Chinese medicine promotion event on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student receives traditional Chinese cupping therapy at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2023. The university held a Chinese medicine promotion event on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
A student receives traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2023. The university held a Chinese medicine promotion event on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)
Photos
