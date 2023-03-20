We Are China

University of Johannesburg holds Chinese medicine promotion event

Xinhua) 09:54, March 20, 2023

Students practice Baduanjin (literally meaning "eight steps to healthy living") at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2023. The university held a Chinese medicine promotion event on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

A student receives traditional Chinese cupping therapy at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2023. The university held a Chinese medicine promotion event on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

A student receives traditional Chinese acupuncture therapy at the University of Johannesburg in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 17, 2023. The university held a Chinese medicine promotion event on Friday. (Xinhua/Zhang Yudong)

