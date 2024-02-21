Home>>
Laos-China cultural tourism promotion association established
(Xinhua) 09:05, February 21, 2024
VIENTIANE, Feb. 20 (Xinhua) -- The Laos-China Cultural Tourism Promotion Association has been established in Laos, aiming to contribute to the tourism sector and bring more benefits and convenience to the two countries.
According to Lao News Agency on Tuesday, a meeting to establish the association was held in the Lao capital Vientiane on Monday.
The association will become a tool and mechanism for promotion of tourism of Laos and China, especially in the work of advertising to attract Chinese tourists to Laos.
It was expected that the number of Chinese tourists to visit Laos will increase rapidly, the report said.
