Laos embraces boost in tourism through China-Laos Railway during Spring Festival holiday

Xinhua) 13:19, February 18, 2024

Tourists watch the sunset in Luang Prabang, Laos, Feb. 16, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Tourists visit a waterfall in Luang Prabang, Laos, Feb. 16, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Tourists buy handicraft products at a fair in Luang Prabang, Laos, Feb. 16, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

Tourists watch the sunset in Luang Prabang, Laos, Feb. 16, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Photo by Kaikeo Saiyasane/Xinhua)

A passenger bound for Laos displays a train ticket of China-Laos Railway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 14, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Passengers bound for Laos display their train tickets of China-Laos Railway in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 14, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

Passengers bound for Laos get on a China-Laos Railway train at Kunmingnan Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 14, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

A China-Laos Railway train departs from Kunmingnan Railway Station in Kunming, southwest China's Yunnan Province, Feb. 14, 2024. The China-Laos Railway is witnessing its first Spring Festival travel rush since the railway started cross-border passenger services on April 13, 2023. Laos embraced a boost in tourism thanks to the passenger flow brought by the China-Laos Railway during the Spring Festival holiday. (Xinhua/Hu Chao)

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)