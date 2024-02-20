Hotline provides psychological, legal counseling to young people

February 20, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- In June 2022, Chen, a visually impaired youth, encountered difficulties in navigating train travel. To seek help, Chen dialed for the 12355 hotline service.

Upon receiving Chen's request, the hotline promptly contacted social workers to facilitate Chen's trip. In the meantime, to address the youngster's distress caused by the disabilities, the hotline also offered counseling from a psychiatrist to help Chen chase his worries away.

Chen said that the service has greatly boosted the confidence of disabled people like him in taking long trips.

Since established by the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) Central Committee in 2006, the hotline service has helped hundreds of thousands of youngsters in China by providing much needed counseling for mental health and legal problems.

At present, the 12355 platform has 115 hotlines across the country, offering legal and mental health consultations to an average of 600,000 individuals annually. These services are also available round the clock through the 12355 online platform, which was established in May 2023.

Based on the needs of young people, the platform has diversified its services. In addition to offering counseling to help youths solve their problems, it organizes special activities aimed at enhancing their psychological well-being.

For instance, during the senior high school and college entrance exam period in 2023, the platform organized a series of stress-relieving activities to ease the anxiety of students about the exams and boost their confidence.

The platform has also forged cooperation with various departments to protect the rights of young people in China.

In July 2023, the 12355 platform in Shanghai received a distress message from an individual surnamed Ma, who had been abducted and taken to Myanmar. Acting on guidance from the CYLC Central Committee, the mental health counselor maintained contact with Ma, gathering crucial information that contributed to the successful rescue of the youngster.

Meanwhile, regional authorities are adopting measures to maximize the platform's functionality, enabling it to play a more significant role in initiatives such as preventing delinquent behaviors and enhancing the health and well-being of youths.

Moving forward, the platform plans to persist in innovating its service methods and enhancing its capacity to cater to the evolving needs of young people.

