Meeting sets tone on major reform tasks

08:37, February 20, 2024

China reiterated on Monday its determination to persist with the key strategy of reform and opening-up in order to address the risks and challenges faced on its development path, as a key meeting set the tone for the overall deepening of reforms this year.

President Xi Jinping, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark when presiding over the fourth meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform of the 20th CPC Central Committee, which he heads.

It was stressed at the meeting that China will continue to work on reform measures to expand domestic demand, boost confidence, ensure the public's well-being and fend off risks, according to a statement released after the meeting.

Efforts should be focused on resolving the most crucial and pressing issues through reforms to remove barriers hindering the smooth advancement of Chinese modernization, it said.

It was agreed at the meeting that this year's primary task is to plan for further steps to advance the overall deepening of reforms.

Efforts must be made to fully mobilize enthusiasm for reform throughout society, further consolidate the consensus on reform and rally the entire Party and the whole nation to carry forward and complete major reform tasks, the meeting said.

The meeting reviewed and adopted guidelines regarding land administration system reform, promoting the overall green transition of China's socioeconomic development, enhancing the grassroots emergency management capacity, and accelerating the formation of fundamental systems supporting comprehensive innovation.

Xi said at the meeting that a land administration system that can better coordinate macro policies with regional development should be established in order to improve the accuracy and efficiency of the allocation of land resources.

Noting that the comprehensive green transition of socioeconomic development is the fundamental strategy for addressing issues relating to resources, the environment and the ecology, Xi underscored the importance of making coordinated efforts to reduce carbon emissions, reduce pollution, expand green areas and promote economic growth.

The concept of green development must be considered during the whole process of socioeconomic development, he said.

Xi added that it is necessary to enhance emergency management capabilities at the primary level to prevent and mitigate major safety risks, so that various disasters and accidents could be handled in a prompt and effective way.

