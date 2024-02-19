China, U.S. agree to implement consensus of San Francisco summit

Xinhua) 11:10, February 19, 2024

VIENNA, Feb. 19 (Xinhua) -- Chinese State Councilor and Minister of Public Security Wang Xiaohong and U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas on Sunday agreed to implement the important consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state.

During their meeting in Vienna on Sunday, the two officials had candid, in-depth and constructive communication on implementing the consensus reached at the San Francisco meeting between the two heads of state, advancing bilateral cooperation in drug control and law enforcement, and addressing each other's concerns.

Wang pointed out that during their historic meeting in San Francisco, Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Joe Biden laid out the future-oriented "San Francisco Vision."

Wang said he hopes that the two sides will adhere to the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, uphold the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, respect each other's core interests and major concerns, and remove obstacles to bilateral drug control and law enforcement cooperation and people-to-people exchanges.

Wang urged the U.S. side to stop harassing and interrogating Chinese students for no reason, and ensure that Chinese citizens enjoy fair entry treatment and full dignity.

Washington should also take concrete and effective measures to ensure the safety of Chinese diplomatic and consular missions and personnel in the United States, lift visa restrictions on relevant Chinese institutions and personnel, and correct the mistake of listing China as a "major drug source country," Wang said.

The two sides agreed to contribute to the steady development of China-U.S. relations by implementing the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, maintaining dialogue and cooperation on drug control and law enforcement, attaching importance to each other's concerns, and properly resolving issues on the basis of mutual respect, managing differences and mutually beneficial cooperation.

