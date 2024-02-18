Home>>
Chinese FM urges U.S. to view China's development objectively, rationally
(Xinhua) 10:28, February 18, 2024
MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. side should view China's development objectively and rationally, and adopt a positive and pragmatic policy towards China, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said here on Friday.
Wang made the remarks at a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.
