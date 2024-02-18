Hong Kong trade with U.S. remains strong: official

Xinhua) 08:58, February 18, 2024

Maisie Ho, director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (HKETONY), speaks at HKETONY's spring reception to celebrate the Year of the Dragon in New York, the United States, Feb. 15, 2024.(HKETONY/Handout via Xinhua)

NEW YORK, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) -- Hong Kong's trade relations with the United States remain strong despite geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds, said Maisie Ho, director of the Hong Kong Economic and Trade Office in New York (HKETONY), here on Thursday.

"Our long-standing bilateral trade relations with the United States remain strong despite geopolitical tensions and economic headwinds. The United States is Hong Kong's third-largest trading partner, whereas Hong Kong is the second-largest trading partner economy with which the United States enjoys trade surplus," said Ho at HKETONY's spring reception to celebrate the Year of the Dragon.

At last count, there are close to 1,300 U.S. firms in Hong Kong, with about half of them having a regional scope, she said.

"Our office will continue to work towards nurturing and rekindling old and new relationships, and strive for positive collaborations and understandings to foster a bond that transcends borders," said Ho.

Ho also remarked on the series of remarkable achievements and collaborations between New York and Hong Kong in the past year. These included events ranging from business and finance seminars, luncheons, the New Year's Eve countdown celebration at New York City's Times Square, to cultural events such as the New York Asian Film Festival and the Hong Kong Dragon Boat Festival.

As an events capital of Asia for the world, Hong Kong is a compact and globally connected city that is a magnet for world-class mega events, she said.

In the first half of 2024 alone, more than 80 mega events will take place in Hong Kong, with notable ones such as the LIV Golf Hong Kong Tournament, Art Basel Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Sevens and much more.

"We welcome the world to join us in embracing the alluring metropolitan charm that cannot be found in any other place than Hong Kong," Ho added.

Welcoming some 400 guests from the city's political, business, finance, academic, as well as art and culture communities, at the reception, Ho noted the symbolic significance of the dragon, a mythical creature in Chinese culture.

"The dragon represents strength, wisdom, and good fortune, symbolising power, excellence, and noble aspirations. The dragon is thought to bring positive energy and blessings for the year ahead. As we welcome the Year of the Dragon, Hong Kong is also nurturing fresh vitality and prosperity," Ho said.

Supported by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, a special neon light display that resembles the unique dynamic night vibe of Hong Kong was featured at the reception. Suona artist Andrew Chan from Hong Kong was invited by HKETONY to perform the renowned traditional Chinese piece "A Hundred Birds Paying Homage to the Phoenix."

A touch of Hong Kong magic was also added to the evening's celebration when a cocktail inspired by the famous Hong Kong dessert mango pomelo sago, and another using an award-winning craft gin distilled in Hong Kong, were served.

