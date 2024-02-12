Hong Kong holds fireworks display to celebrate Chinese Lunar New Year

Xinhua) 09:24, February 12, 2024

Fireworks in celebration of the Spring Festival illuminate the sky over Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong, south China, Feb. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei)

HONG KONG, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- After a four-year hiatus since 2020, a Lunar New Year fireworks display once again lit up the night sky of Victoria Harbor of Hong Kong Sunday.

The 2024 Lunar New Year Fireworks Display was held at 8 p.m. local time (1200 GMT), the second day of the Chinese Lunar New Year, over Victoria Harbor to celebrate the festive season.

The fireworks display was coordinated by the Culture, Sports and Tourism Bureau of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government and sponsored by the Hong Kong Celebrations Association.

The theme for this year's fireworks display was "All trades thrive in the Dragon's Year, and China stands strong in the prosperous era." A total of 23,888 pyrotechnic shells were fired from three barges in the 23-minute extravaganza divided into eight scenes.

Tam Kam-kau, chairman of the Hong Kong Celebrations Association, said that this year's eight fireworks featured special designs to send New Year greetings to the people of Hong Kong and tourists, and wish Hong Kong steady progress on the new journey from stability to prosperity.

The opening scene, entitled "The Year of the Dragon," started off with a magnificent showcase of silver lightning and thunder to usher in the new year. The second scene featured the lucky number "8" in different forms and colors that symbolize wealth and abundance. "Five-colored cosmic balls," introduced for the first time, signified the boundless sky and earth, wishing people a bright future with endless possibilities.

In the sixth scene, fireworks of "smiling faces" and "double red hearts" were launched in the hope that people will find beauty in life with a positive, enthusiastic attitude. The final scene "Harvest Drums" brought the event to its climax as fireworks of "mega-sized brocade crowns" were discharged intensively to wish Hong Kong prosperity and peace in the year to come.

Both sides of the harbor including Tsim Sha Tsui and Wan Chai were crowded with people watching fireworks. In some vantage points, people had been waiting hours before the fireworks display began.

"This is the most beautiful ever! It's so rich in color!" Hong Kong resident Ms Cheung said, adding this year's Lunar New Year fireworks display was especially gorgeous when compared with those in the past.

Speaking at a ceremony held by the Hong Kong Celebrations Association ahead of the fireworks display, John Lee, chief executive of the HKSAR, said that the dragon represents auspiciousness and vitality. He is confident that Hong Kong will flourish in the Year of the Dragon, grasp the unique advantages of enjoying the strong support of the motherland and being closely connected to the world under the "one country, two systems," shine in the international arena, and create a more prosperous future.

