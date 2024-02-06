Home>>
Drone footage from Hong Kong's coast looks like ancient painting
By Wang Ruofan (People's Daily App) 15:15, February 06, 2024
Captured by a tourist to Hong Kong's Tung Ping Chau Island, this stunning drone footage reveals geological formations that resemble the layers of cascading mountain ranges depicted in Chinese ink wash painting landscapes.
