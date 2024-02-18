1 firefighter killed, several injured in explosion in U.S. Virginia -- media
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) -- One firefighter was killed and several others were hospitalized following a gas explosion in Sterling, U.S. Virginia on Friday evening, local media reported.
Nine of the injured were firefighters and two were civilians.
Firefighters responded to a gas leak at a home on Silver Ridge Drive at around 7:30 p.m. local time (0030 GMT Saturday), and an explosion took place about 30 minutes later, said fire officials.
James Williams, assistant chief of operations for Loudoun County Fire and Rescue, said at a news conference that the explosion occurred while firefighters were inside the building, describing the damage as "total devastation."
An investigation into the explosion is underway, said Williams.
The Sterling Volunteer Fire Company said on social media X that its crews had been responding to a report of a gas leak before the blast.
