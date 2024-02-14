China expands optical fiber network in 2023

Xinhua) 10:44, February 14, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) -- China continued to expand its optical fiber network in 2023, according to the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Last year, the country installed nearly 4.74 million km of optical fiber cable, bringing the national total to 64.32 million km, said the ministry.

The country had nearly 1.14 billion internet broadband access ports at the end of last year, 64.86 million more than in 2022.

In a circular issued last month, the ministry announced that China plans to extend its 5G mobile network and optical fiber network with a speed of 1,000 Mbps to all counties and township seats along the country's borders by the end of 2025.

