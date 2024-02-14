China to boost private school education with retired teachers

Xinhua) 09:37, February 14, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 13 (Xinhua) -- China is seeking to improve the quality of education in private schools by encouraging experienced retired teachers to assist them in their work, according to a new circular.

The circular, issued by the Ministry of Education, notes that a special campaign will be launched encouraging retired teachers to support the teaching and research in private schools, particularly higher education institutions.

About 20,000 teachers are expected to be selected every year after the campaign is launched.

According to the circular, retired teachers are encouraged to assist the work at private schools in China's western regions and regions of ethnic minority groups. In the meantime, the schools are expected to develop mentor systems for retired teachers to share their knowledge and experience with their young peers.

