Syrian FM vows to defy unauthorized foreign forces in Syria

Xinhua) 09:54, February 12, 2024

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad speaks at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus, Syria on Feb. 11, 2024. Mekdad reiterated on Sunday that Syria's top priority is to defy the presence of any unauthorized foreign forces on its territory. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, Feb. 11 (Xinhua) -- Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad reiterated on Sunday that Syria's top priority is to defy the presence of any unauthorized foreign forces on its territory.

At a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in the Syrian capital Damascus, Mekdad said it is a priority of the Syrian leadership to end the Israeli occupation of the Syrian Golan Heights.

Another top task is to "liberate" occupied territories in eastern Syria from American forces and those in northern Syria from the Turks, he noted.

On Israel's repeated attacks on Syria and the repercussions of such actions, Mekdad said "Syria has fought several wars against the racist Zionist entity and is fully prepared to engage in any other wars in which Syria determines when, where, and how."

For his part, Amir-Abdollahian said Tehran condemns the "illegal presence" of foreign parties in parts of Syrian territory.

He noted that Iran's military advisors will continue to support Syria despite recent reports about a possible withdrawal of Iran's military advisors in the wake of repeated Israeli attacks on their positions.

The minister also revealed that he conveyed an invitation from Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi to Syrian President Bashar al-Assad to visit Iran.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad (R) speaks at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Damascus, Syria on Feb. 11, 2024. Mekdad reiterated on Sunday that Syria's top priority is to defy the presence of any unauthorized foreign forces on its territory. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian speaks at a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart Faisal Mekdad in Damascus, Syria on Feb. 11, 2024. Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad reiterated on Sunday that Syria's top priority is to defy the presence of any unauthorized foreign forces on its territory. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

(Web editor: Chang Sha, Liang Jun)