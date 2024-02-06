China calls for restraint after U.S. military striking targets in Syria, Iraq

Xinhua) 13:30, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- China on Monday urged relevant parties to remain calm and exercise restraint after U.S. military launching air strikes on targets within the territories of Syria and Iraq on Feb. 3.

Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press briefing in responses to a query concerning the strikes.

It was reported that the air strikes were launched to retaliate after a previous drone attack which killed U.S. troops based in Jordan. Both the Syrian and Iraqi governments expressed condemnation on the U.S. infringement on their sovereign security.

Wang said Syria and Iraq are sovereign countries. China opposes any act that violates the UN Charter and infringes upon other countries' territorial sovereignty and security.

Noting that the current situation in the Middle East is highly complex and sensitive, Wang said China urges relevant parties to earnestly observe the international law, remain calm, exercise restraint, and prevent the tensions in the region from escalating or even spiraling out of control.

