Iraqi Shiite militia claims attacks on 3 U.S. bases in Syria, naval facility in Israel

BAGHDAD, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an Iraqi Shiite militia, claimed Sunday responsibility for drone attacks on three U.S. bases in Syria and a naval facility in Israel.

The group said in an online statement that its fighters launched explosive-laden drones on three U.S. military bases in Syria, including the al-Shaddadi base, the al-Tanf base, and the Rukban camp near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

It added that it launched a fourth drone strike on the Zevulun naval facility near the port city of Haifa in Israel.

The group said the attacks were part of a series of retaliatory measures against the U.S. forces amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Central Command said in a statement that three U.S. troops were killed and dozens more injured in a drone attack on a U.S. base in northeastern Jordan, near the Syrian border.

Jordanian Minister of Government Communications Muhannad Mubaidin on Sunday also confirmed to Jordan's state-run Al Mamlaka TV that an attack had targeted the al-Tanf base in southeastern Syria, affirming that no attack targeting U.S. forces occurred on the country's soil.

It is not clear yet whether the drone attack is the same that the group carried out near Syria's borders with Iraq and Jordan.

U.S. President Joe Biden vowed Sunday in a statement to hold accountable those responsible for the killing of three U.S. service members and cast blame on Iran-backed militant groups.

