China's vehicle sales log double-digit growth in January
(Xinhua) 09:10, February 08, 2024
BEIJING, Feb. 7 (Xinhua) -- China's vehicle sales surged 47.9 percent year on year in January to nearly 2.44 million units, said China Association of Automobile Manufacturers on Wednesday.
The country's vehicle output last month increased by 51.2 percent year on year to 2.41 million units, according to the association.
