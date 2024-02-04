Chinese brands top Israel's imported car sales in Jan.

Xinhua) 13:05, February 04, 2024

JERUSALEM, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Chinese brands topped Israel's imported passenger car sales in January, with 8,010 units sold, according to figures released by the Israel Vehicle Importers Association on Friday.

The figures showed that South Korea was Israel's second-largest supplier of imported cars in the month, with 7,887 units sold, followed by Japan with 6,015 units.

The data also showed that Chinese electric cars accounted for 75.4 percent of all-electric car sales in Israel in January, with 6,555 units sold.

BYD Auto, a Chinese manufacturer, sold the most electric cars, 3,331 units, in Israel in the period. BYD also ranked third on the list of Israel's total car sales in January, which included the sales of gasoline-powered vehicles.

Geely Auto Group, another Chinese automaker, ranked second in Israel's electric car sales in January by selling 1,098 units.

China was the second-largest car exporter to Israel in 2023, with 46,997 units sold, trailing South Korea, according to the association.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)