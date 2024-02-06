Emerging trends in tourism reflect differentiated choices of Chinese consumers

This photo shows a young woman taking a selfie in Beijing's Qianmen area with a local tanghulu snack in hand. Made with sugared red hawthorn berries, the stick candy is a signature street snack of Beijing. (Photo/CGTN)

New travel trends that frequently emerged in China in 2023 have indicated differentiated needs, personalized choices, and different consumer attitudes of Chinese tourists.

As some packed their itineraries to challenge their stamina and check off multiple destinations at a lightning pace, others enjoyed leisurely strolls in urban areas to unwind and soak in the surroundings or explored off-the-beaten-path locales to unlock hidden gems.

These varied approaches have mirrored Chinese people's continuous pursuit of travel experiences that best suit their preferences.

Many netizens, college students in particular, preferred quick getaways to cram in famous tourist attractions at multiple cities, which is being referred to as "special forces-style travel" in China.

During last year's Tomb-sweeping Day holiday, 62 percent of travelers born after 2000 chose flights and trains departing between 9 p.m. and 9 a.m. on April 4 and 5, and nearly 30 percent of post-2000s travelers visited over four attractions in one day, according to statistics from Chinese travel service platform LY.com.

In contrast, city walk, a new travel trend that ranked among the most popular trending lifestyle topics on Chinese social media platforms in 2023, emphasizes a slower pace and immersive experiences.

Tourists have fun at a square in Harbin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, Jan 12, 2024. (Photo/Xinhua)

Urban areas with profound historical and cultural sites and rich street views hold strong appeal to young travelers. Many of them have taken pleasure in wandering amid historical sites, natural landscapes, busy business districts, and lively streets and markets, where they can learn, enjoy the scenery, and relax their minds.

Micro-vacations, a trend referring to short 2-3 day trips close to home within a 2-3 hour radius, have also gained popularity among urban residents.

A survey of tourism experiences showed that 44.2 percent of the respondents preferred 1-3 day getaways in 2023, according to a report released by Ocean Engine, a digital marketing service platform.

Sensing this rising trend, many cities have promoted relevant destinations for micro-vacations to stimulate local tourism and consumption.

