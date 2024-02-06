Guochao products increasingly popular among Chinese consumers

People's Daily Online) 13:33, February 06, 2024

Photo taken on Jan. 24, 2024 shows children's Hanfu displayed at the exhibition hall of a livestream base in Daji township, Caoxian county, Heze city, east China's Shandong Province. (People's Daily Online/Zhou Linjia)

In 2023, China saw a surge in the consumption of guochao, also known as Chinese trends or "China Chic." The term describes products that combine modern designs and traditional Chinese cultural elements, and include clothing, cuisine, cultural and creative products for daily usage, and experience-oriented consumption such as accommodation and tourism.

Multiple products integrating elements like the Palace Museum, Dunhuang, Sanxingdui, The Classic of Mountains and Seas, and the 12 Chinese zodiac animals have gained great popularity among young people. Leisure activities such as wearing Hanfu, a type of traditional Chinese garment, and enjoying "stove-boiled tea" have become trending lifestyles among young Chinese.

"Stove-boiled tea", known as Weiluzhucha, embodies the essence of people gathering around a stove to boil tea and having fruits and snacks. Data from Chinese e-commerce platform JD.com showed that in December 2023, the search volume for "stove-boiled tea" increased 200 percent year on year, while the transaction volume of relevant products registered a year-on-year growth of 100 percent.

Moutai-flavored lattes are prepared for takeaway orders at a Luckin Coffee outlet in Yichang, Hubei province, on Monday. (LIU JUNFENG/FOR CHINA DAILY)

A baijiu-flavored latte jointly released by China's top liquor maker Kweichow Moutai and domestic coffee chain Luckin Coffee has become highly sought after. On the first day of its launch, 5.42 million cups of the drink were sold, with sales of the single product exceeding 100 million yuan ($14 million).

According to data from the research institute of China International Electronic Commerce Center, domestic brands accounted for 11 spots among the top 20 brands in terms of online retail sales during China's "Double 11" shopping spree in 2023.

On Alibaba's online marketplace Tmall, a total of 402 brands saw their total transaction volume surpass 100 million yuan during the shopping spree, of which 243 are Chinese brands.

(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Hongyu)