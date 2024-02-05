4th China International Consumer Products Expo scheduled from April 13-18
HAIKOU, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- The fourth China International Consumer Products Expo (CICPE) will take place in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province, from April 13 to 18.
The expo will be held across various venues, with the Hainan International Convention and Exhibition Center serving as the main venue. The fourth CICPE will also feature themed exhibitions on galleons and yachts, health consumption, and various other activities.
Ireland will be the guest of honor at this year's expo, with a dedicated exhibition venue serving as the national pavilion of Ireland.
The third CICPE in 2023 hosted more than 3,382 brands from 65 countries and regions, while over 2,000 overseas purchasers from 35 countries and regions attended the event, actively seeking business opportunities.
Photos
Related Stories
- Rational, personalized consumption gains popularity among youngsters
- China ushers in new consumption scenarios ahead of Spring Festival
- "First-store economy" spurs consumption in southwest China
- China taps consumption potential to sustain high-quality growth
- China plans to further boost consumption for economic recovery
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.