Rational, personalized consumption gains popularity among youngsters

Feb. 2 (Xinhua)

HAIKOU, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) -- Rational and personalized consumption has emerged as a new trend among Chinese young consumers.

During the current winter, cotton-padded green military-style overcoats have become trendy after college students wearing such clothing posted short videos of themselves on domestic social media platforms like Douyin.

The students said they could afford down jackets but preferred the cost-effective cotton overcoats. "The cotton overcoat is much cheaper than a down jacket while it is warm and easier to wash," wrote a seller on Taobao, the country's leading online shopping platform.

Young generations have become a new force in the consumption market. In terms of consumption choice, young people are more concerned about their real consumption experience. They pursue practical value and personalized needs. The trend of rational consumption among the young generation is obvious, said Li Weiming, a professor at the international business school of Hainan University.

Similarly, "special forces-style travel", an approach popular among young people in China determined to make the most of short holiday breaks, has become a hit over the past year.

Su Zihan, a 25-year-old woman from Chongqing, experienced such travel several times in 2023.

"Comparing prices of accommodation, transportation and other arrangements rationally is an efficient way to enable visits to more scenic spots and is also cost-effective," she said. By following this approach, Su managed to visit many domestic tourist attractions within the space of just a year.

Sun Ying is a film lover living in Beijing. She posted photos of all 82 cinema tickets she purchased in 2023 through her Wechat Moments on New Year's Eve. "The tickets cost around 4,000 yuan (about 556 U.S. dollars). I prefer old movies, but I also go to the cinema to watch popular and acclaimed movies," said Sun.

On the same day, Lin Ting was enjoying a concert in Hong Kong. Lin, born in southwest China's Sichuan Province, is a big fan of Cantonese songs. To immerse herself in a Cantonese environment, Lin found a job in Guangzhou, the capital of south China's Guangdong Province.

In 2023, Lin went to more than 10 concerts in places like Guangzhou, Hong Kong, Macao and others and spent over 10,000 yuan in the process. She bought official tickets, carpooled and shared accommodation with fans to help afford her indulgence in this love for music.

"Before I buy a ticket, I always compare the prices of the different rows and consider my performer preferences carefully to help me choose the concert I really want to see," Lin explained. "I want to control my spending as much as possible, so that I can afford to attend more shows. It is amazing to be immersed in the music!"

With the upgrading of market competition and consumption, young people in China prefer personalized and high-quality consumption experiences. As competition between products, companies and sales platforms becomes more intense and transparent, consumers will be in a better position to make informed and rational consumption choices, Li Weiming added.

