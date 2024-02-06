Beijing airports enhance payment facilities for foreigners

Xinhua) 11:08, February 06, 2024

BEIJING, Feb. 5 (Xinhua) -- Beijing Capital International Airport and Beijing Daxing International Airport have created a more convenient payment experience for foreign visitors.

Both airports officially launched a payment service zone on Monday to meet various payment requirements of foreign visitors, which include shopping, dining and transactions using foreign bank cards, mobile payments, cash and digital yuan.

Currently, there are five banking outlets, seven currency exchange counters, 24 ATMs, and one currency exchange machine in the two airports. Foreign bank cards are accepted by most businesses in the airports.

China's central bank said at the end of last year that the country would continue to work on accepting foreign bank cards, mobile payments, cash use and account services to create a more convenient payment environment for foreign visitors.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)