Chinese, Turkish entrepreneurs meet in Xinjiang to explore cooperation opportunities

URUMQI, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) -- Representatives from around 50 companies from China and Türkiye gathered in Urumqi, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, on Wednesday to explore opportunities for enhanced win-win cooperation.

The meeting was held during a Turkish economic and trade delegation's visit to Xinjiang. The delegation arrived in Urumqi, the regional capital, on Tuesday.

Iraz Alvaran, Asia-Pacific coordinator of the Foreign Economic Relations Board of Türkiye, said at the meeting that she's very impressed by the trip to Xinjiang, during which she has recognized the local advantages in resources such as fruits and minerals, adding that she hopes to see long-term cooperative relationships between entrepreneurs from Türkiye and China.

Tayfun Kilic, deputy director general of exports of Türkiye's Ministry of Trade, said that he looks forward to seeing better alignment between Türkiye's Middle Corridor initiative and the Belt and Road Initiative to bring more opportunities to improve bilateral economic and trade relations.

Yu Chengzhong, chairman of an international trade enterprise in Xinjiang specializing in agricultural industrialization, said at the meeting that he had previously conducted market research in Türkiye, and there is potential for industrial complementarity between Türkiye and Xinjiang in areas such as vegetables, fruits and dairy products. He also expressed the hope of establishing deep cooperation with Turkish enterprises.

According to Urumqi customs, the total value of imports and exports between Xinjiang and Türkiye was 730 million yuan (about 102.75 million U.S. dollars) in 2023, with Xinjiang's exports to Türkiye amounting to 670 million yuan.

The meeting was held by the Xinjiang sub-council of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

