3 killed after hangar collapse at U.S. airport

Xinhua) 14:21, February 01, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Three people were killed and nine injured after the collapse of an under-construction hangar at Boise Airport in Bosie, capital of Idaho, on Wednesday, said officials.

Five of the injured are in critical condition, the Boise Fire Department said later Wednesday.

The operations of the airport are not affected. And investigation is underway to determine the cause of the collapse.

