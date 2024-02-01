U.S. destroys ready-to-launch Houthi missile in Yemen

Xinhua) 11:17, February 01, 2024

WASHINGTON, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. military on Wednesday struck and destroyed a Houthi missile it assessed was "ready to launch," the Central Command said.

The command said in a post on X that the strike was carried out at approximately 3:30 p.m. Sanaa time against a surface-to-air missile in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen.

The target was deemed "an imminent threat to U.S. aircraft," the command noted.

