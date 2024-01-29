Yemen's Houthi group attacks U.S. warship in Gulf of Aden

Xinhua) 16:19, January 29, 2024

SANAA, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Yemen's Houthi group on Monday said they have launched a missile attack on a U.S. military ship in the Gulf of Aden.

On Sunday evening, "We launched a naval missile targeting 'USS Lewis B Puller,' a ship belonging to the American Navy when it was sailing in the Gulf of Aden," Houthi military spokesman Yahya Sarea said in a statement.

"One of the ship's missions is to provide logistical support to the American forces involved in aggression against our country," he added.

