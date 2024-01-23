U.S., Britain renew strikes on Houthi targets

WASHINGTON, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The coalition forces of the United States and Britain launched new strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen on Monday, the U.S. Central Command said.

The latest strikes, carried out at about 11:59 p.m. Sanaa time (2059 GMT), were aimed at 8 targets in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen, the command said on X, formerly Twitter, adding that Australia, Bahrain, Canada and the Netherlands provided support for the strikes.

"The targets included missile systems and launchers, air defense systems, radars, and deeply buried weapons storage facilities," it said.

Acting unilaterally or in concert with its allies and partners, the U.S. military has launched eight rounds of strikes against Houthi targets since Jan. 12.

These moves were intended to degrade the Houthis' capability to continue their attacks on commercial and naval vessels sailing in the Red Sea, Bab-Al-Mandeb Strait and the Gulf of Aden, the command said.

The United States has named the strikes "Operation Poseidon Archer," CNN reported earlier, suggesting that they might become "more organized" and last for a longer period of time.

Earlier in the day, U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak discussed Houthi attacks against merchant and naval vessels transiting the Red Sea over the phone, according to a readout of the White House.

"They reiterated their commitment to freedom of navigation, international commerce, and defending mariners from illegal and unjustifiable attacks," it said.

