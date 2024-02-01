Home>>
4 Chinese tourists injured in sea collision in Philippines
(Xinhua) 10:58, February 01, 2024
MANILA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese tourists were injured in a sea collision off Batangas province, south of Manila, on Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said.
The Philippine Coast Guard said the accident happened at around 12:30 p.m. local time (0430 GMT) near Matoco Point in Batangas City and involved the passenger ship MV Ocean Jet 6 and a water taxi.
The wounded were transferred to a local hospital. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collision.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Philippines bans poultry products from 2 U.S. states
- Philippine senator criticizes U.S. military's fuel transfer into Philippines
- Philippines actions in South China Sea extremely dangerous, ignoring China's goodwill, restraint
- Philippines' total external trade declines by 9.8 pct in October
- China lodges stern representations to the Philippines over its infringement, provocation in South China Sea
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.