4 Chinese tourists injured in sea collision in Philippines

Xinhua) 10:58, February 01, 2024

MANILA, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- Four Chinese tourists were injured in a sea collision off Batangas province, south of Manila, on Wednesday, the Chinese Embassy in the Philippines said.

The Philippine Coast Guard said the accident happened at around 12:30 p.m. local time (0430 GMT) near Matoco Point in Batangas City and involved the passenger ship MV Ocean Jet 6 and a water taxi.

The wounded were transferred to a local hospital. An investigation was underway to determine the cause of the collision.

