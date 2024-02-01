China's rural revitalization embraces better opportunities: agriculture minister

BEIJING, Jan. 31 (Xinhua) -- China's rural revitalization and the building of a robust agricultural industry are embracing better opportunities as Chinese modernization forges ahead, agriculture minister Tang Renjian said Wednesday.

The country has consistently scaled up its policy support for agriculture, rural areas and farmers, resulting in improvements in agricultural productivity and the accelerated unleashing of investment potential, Tang said during a seminar regarding the advancement of Chinese modernization.

Efforts must focus on securing the supply of grain and key agricultural products, while bolstering the growth momentum in areas and populations that have shaken off poverty, the minister said.

It is also imperative to promote technological innovation in the agricultural industry, and explore more approaches to expanding farmers' incomes, Tang added.

China's grain output rose 1.3 percent year on year to a record high of 695.41 million tonnes in 2023, according to data from the National Bureau of Statistics. This is the ninth consecutive year for China to register a grain harvest of over 650 million tonnes.

