Chinese vice premier stresses promoting rural revitalization

Xinhua) 08:42, January 30, 2024

SHIJIAZHUANG, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Vice Premier Liu Guozhong Monday stressed efforts to continuously consolidate poverty alleviation achievements and strive for substantial progress in rural revitalization.

Liu, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during an inspection tour in north China's Hebei Province.

The vice premier went to Zhangjiakou City and visited locals lifted out of poverty and cadres stationed in villages.

Efforts should be made to implement a mechanism to prevent people from returning to poverty and step up support for them through industrial development and employment expansion, he said.

Liu also learned about work related to developing rural industries and building harmonious and beautiful villages.

Highlighting the importance of rural revitalization, he called for measures to ensure grain production and improve infrastructure and public services in rural areas.

