US should cease sowing seeds of Monroe Doctrine in Latin America

People's Daily Online) 13:23, January 31, 2024

Cartoon by Ma Hongliang

The U.S. has long practiced the Monroe Doctrine in Latin America, taking the region as its own "backyard" and engaging in extensive interventionism.

Under the banner of the Monroe Doctrine, the U.S. has acted with impunity in Latin America, solely to maintain its own hegemony. This includes military invasions or interventions, the manipulation or instigation of coups in multiple countries, ideological infiltration to promote "American-style democracy," as well as long-term blockades and sanctions against other nations that have led to severe humanitarian crises.

The Monroe Doctrine is no longer in line with the current trends of development, and hegemony is becoming increasingly ineffective. The U.S. should cease its intervention and hegemonic practices in Latin America, and instead promote mutual respect and equality among regional countries.

