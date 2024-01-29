Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of December 2023

Xinhua) 14:14, January 29, 2024

SHANGHAI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of December 2023 to 11.18 trillion yuan (about 1.57 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed.

Specifically, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 10.59 trillion yuan, up 8.6 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.

Outstanding foreign currency loans totaled 82.7 billion dollars, down 13.3 percent from the end of 2022.

At the end of December last year, the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 6.3 percent on a yearly basis to 20.44 trillion yuan, the data also revealed.

