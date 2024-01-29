Home>>
Balance of loans in Shanghai up 7.3 pct at end of December 2023
(Xinhua) 14:14, January 29, 2024
SHANGHAI, Jan. 28 (Xinhua) -- The balance of loans in Shanghai, including all currencies, rose 7.3 percent year on year at the end of December 2023 to 11.18 trillion yuan (about 1.57 trillion U.S. dollars), official data showed.
Specifically, the balance of loans in Chinese yuan stood at 10.59 trillion yuan, up 8.6 percent year on year, according to the People's Bank of China Shanghai Head Office.
Outstanding foreign currency loans totaled 82.7 billion dollars, down 13.3 percent from the end of 2022.
At the end of December last year, the balance of Shanghai's deposits climbed 6.3 percent on a yearly basis to 20.44 trillion yuan, the data also revealed.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)
Photos
- In pics: light installations for 30th Int'l Dinosaur Lantern Show in Zigong, SW China
- Snow scenery at section of Wushan Mountain in China's Chongqing
- Pic story: young entrepreneur contributes to scientific visualization in China's Anhui
- Breathtaking 'blue tears' light up coastal waters in China's Guangdong
Related Stories
- Shanghai remains magnet for global companies, with record foreign investment utilization in 2023
- China's financial hub Shanghai targets around 5 pct GDP growth for 2024
- China's financial hub Shanghai targets around 5 pct GDP growth for 2024
- China releases plan for Pudong New Area's pilot comprehensive reform
- China's Shanghai reports foreign trade growth in 2023
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.