People's daily life returns to normal in quake-hit Xinjiang

Xinhua) 09:54, January 27, 2024

Residents play basketball outdoor in Akqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2024. Most shops, supermarkets and other commercial facilities have resumed operation, and local people's life are returning to normal in an orderly manner in Akqi County. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Jan. 23. Akqi, which is adjacent to Wushi, also suffered heavily from the quake. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A customer has his hair cut at a barbershop in Akqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2024. Most shops, supermarkets and other commercial facilities have resumed operation, and local people's life are returning to normal in an orderly manner in Akqi County. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Jan. 23. Akqi, which is adjacent to Wushi, also suffered heavily from the quake. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A customer shops at a supermarket in Akqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2024. Most shops, supermarkets and other commercial facilities have resumed operation, and local people's life are returning to normal in an orderly manner in Akqi County. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Jan. 23. Akqi, which is adjacent to Wushi, also suffered heavily from the quake. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

A worker organizes products on the shelves at a supermarket in Akqi County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, Jan. 26, 2024. Most shops, supermarkets and other commercial facilities have resumed operation, and local people's life are returning to normal in an orderly manner in Akqi County. A 7.1-magnitude earthquake jolted Wushi County in Aksu Prefecture in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region on Jan. 23. Akqi, which is adjacent to Wushi, also suffered heavily from the quake. (Xinhua/Li Xiang)

