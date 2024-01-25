China Speech Valley embraces new era of artificial general intelligence

Xinhua) 10:25, January 25, 2024

A staff member operates the iFLYTEK Smart Translator at the iFLYTEK Co. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

China Speech Valley, located in the western suburbs of Hefei City, east China's Anhui Province, is China's first national-level industry base focusing on voice and AI. Founded in 2013, this base is now home to over 2,200 enterprises.

iFLYTEK Co., Ltd. is the first enterprise settled in China Speech Valley. As a leading enterprise in China's intelligent voice industry, it has driven more and more relevant upstream and downstream enterprises to take root in Hefei.

For years, from the initial voice synthesis and recognition to voice interaction, cognitive intelligence, and now the AI-powered large language model, iFLYTEK has continued to make breakthroughs in source technology innovation.

Today, China Speech Valley, with iFLYTEK as its core, is actively embracing the new era of artificial general intelligence, in an effort to better address social needs and create a world-class industry landmark.

A staff member demonstrates the AI-powered large language model dubbed "Spark Desk" at the iFLYTEK Co. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member demonstrates smart mouses at the MiMouse, a high-tech company, in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 22, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member demonstrates the intelligent translating system at the iFLYTEK Co. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

A staff member introduces the iFLYTEK Smart VoiceBook at the iFLYTEK Co. Ltd. in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province, Jan. 19, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

An aerial drone photo taken on March 13, 2019 shows the China Speech Valley in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua/Zhang Duan)

