Chinese firm eyes geothermal energy research hub in Xiong'an

Xinhua) 10:23, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- The China National Administration of Coal Geology (CNACG), a state-owned enterprise, will work with institutions and universities to build a "high ground" for the scientific research of the geothermal energy industry in Xiong'an New Area in north China.

CNACG Party Secretary Jia Chunqu, in a company press statement, said the company will fully leverage its own advantages by integrating its geothermal technology and industrial resources and accelerate the creation of a geothermal energy science and technology innovation research center, with a view to building a geothermal energy technology design institute in Xiong'an.

Jia made the statement in response to the recent inauguration of a CNACG subsidiary in Xiong'an, the statement said.

"CNACG has unique advantages in the development and utilization of geothermal energy, the application of geophysical exploration technology in urban underground space, and comprehensive management of the ecological environment, which is highly consistent with the functional positioning and development direction of Xiong'an New Area," Jia said.

