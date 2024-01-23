China makes notable achievements in afforestation in 2023

Xinhua) 10:08, January 23, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 22 (Xinhua) -- China reported significant achievements in afforestation in 2023, the country's forestry and grassland authorities said on Monday.

The country planted 125 million mu (about 8.33 million hectares) of trees and grass in 2023, said Guan Zhi'ou, an official with the National Forestry and Grassland Administration, at a video conference.

In 2023, China also tackled 28.57 million mu of desertified land, said Guan.

Efforts should be made to ensure a holistic approach to the conservation and management of mountains, waters, forests, farmlands, grasslands and deserts, and support forestry economy and ecological tourism in the future, Guan said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Liang Jun)