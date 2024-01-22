FedEx says it remains committed to Chinese market

NEW YORK, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- Global shipping giant FedEx Corporation is committed to the Chinese market and its customers, said the company.

"As a firm advocate and facilitator of global trade, FedEx considers China as an important market in our global strategy," FedEx told Xinhua recently via email.

The future of FedEx is very much brightened by its partnership with China and the Chinese business community, said Raj Subramaniam, president and CEO of FedEx, on Thursday at the 2024 Lunar New Year of the Dragon Gala hosted by the China General Chamber of Commerce-U.S.A. (CGCC).

FedEx sees growth potential for its business in the Chinese market, propelled by China's foreign trade and growth plans for logistics sectors, said the company.

FedEx will continue to increase logistics connectivity between China and the global market and enhance its service capacity and delivery capacity for e-commerce, it added.

The development of cross-border e-commerce between China and the United States brings opportunities for international logistics companies, said FedEx, adding that it has been contributing to the development of China-U.S. cross-border e-commerce.

"FedEx believes digital is what's now and what's next. Guided by our vision to make supply chains smarter for everyone, we prioritize digital transformation as a significant approach in our China strategy," it said.

Headquartered in the U.S. state of Tennessee, FedEx has set up more than 100 branches across China with nearly 11,000 employees and over 2,900 vehicles. More than 300 international flights are operated per week by the company in China.

