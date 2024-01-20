News Analysis: Strengthened media ties contribute to 60th anniversary of China-France relations

January 20, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) -- This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France, and the 67th anniversary of the establishment of the cooperative partnership between Xinhua News Agency and Agence France-Presse (AFP).

Xinhua President Fu Hua on Thursday met with AFP Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Fabrice Fries in Beijing, who visited China at the invitation of Xinhua.

During the meeting, Fu and Fries reached a broad consensus on strengthening video reporting cooperation, expanding staff training and jointly holding photo exhibitions to celebrate 60 years of diplomatic ties between China and France, among others.

In 2008, Fries was impressed by the successful hosting of the Beijing Olympic Games and Xinhua's outstanding performance in the coverage of the Games. He hoped that Xinhua's coverage would continue to perform well in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

Fu said that Xinhua will send a strong lineup to cover the Paris Olympics. He hoped that the reporting teams of the two agencies would have the opportunity to conduct business exchanges and share reporting experiences before the opening of the Paris Olympic Games.

Fries was the first leader of international media outlets since the four major international wire services -- Xinhua, Reuters, the Associated Press and AFP agreed to establish a dialogue mechanism within the framework of the World Media Summit in late 2023.

China-France relations have a resilient historical heritage, a pioneering spirit, and an independent and rational strategic consciousness. Against the background of the Cold War, the leaders of China and France made the historic decision 60 years ago to establish comprehensive diplomatic ties, opening up a new era of mutual understanding and exchange between China and France, and between China and the Western world.

Xinhua News Agency and AFP are both international news agencies. The story of the exchanges between the two major news agencies is also an important part of the history of China-France relations.

China and France unwaveringly promote the development of a multipolar world and the democratization of international relations. Ever since the establishment of diplomatic ties, the two countries have engaged in fruitful cooperation in a wide range of fields. Their bilateral relations have always been at the forefront of China-Europe relations and the relations between China and Western countries.

Since signing the first agreement on news exchanges in 1957, Xinhua and AFP have been maintaining good cooperation.

The AFP reported the great historical moment of the establishment of diplomatic ties between France and China, and will play its due role in reporting its 60th anniversary, said Fries.

News media possess unique public resources and are an indispensable force in promoting social progress. With frequent exchanges and cooperation, the two major news agencies will work hand in hand to achieve a win-win situation and will surely make greater contributions to the development of China-France relations.

