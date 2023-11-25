China, France vow to unleash greater vitality, achieve more results in people-to-people exchanges

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna co-chair the 6th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges as coordinators of each side in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Nov. 24 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna co-chaired the 6th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges as coordinators of each side in Beijing on Friday.

The two sides agreed to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and take the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between the two countries and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism as an opportunity to promote people-to-people exchanges to unleash greater vitality and produce more results.

Wang said that the high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges has laid a solid foundation of public opinion for the development of China-France relations and accumulated useful experience for countries with different civilizations and systems to coexist harmoniously.

China and France should comprehensively deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and friendship between the people, and play a positive role as a model for the exchanges between China and Europe and exchanges among global civilizations, he said.

Wang called on the two sides to ensure the success of major activities, increase personnel exchanges, enhance mutual understanding and strengthen cooperation on innovation.

For her part, Colonna said that the two sides have actively implemented the consensus reached by the two heads of state, comprehensively resumed France-China cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and pushed forward bilateral cooperation in various fields to achieve tangible achievements.

She thanked the Chinese side for facilitating the visit of French people to China, and said France will continue to prioritize cultural and people-to-people exchanges and promote mutually beneficial exchanges with China.

After the meeting, the two foreign ministers jointly witnessed the signing of cooperation documents on education, scientific research, culture and tourism, and health, and the release of the list of high-quality cultural exchange activities between China and France in 2024. They also unveiled the logo of the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties between China and France and the China-France Year of Culture and Tourism.

The two foreign ministers also held talks on Friday. The two sides agreed to keep closer high-level exchanges, deepen practical cooperation, and enhance third-party market cooperation, to open up broader space for China-France comprehensive strategic partnership.

The two sides also agreed to implement the results of the 6th meeting of the China-France high-level dialogue mechanism on people-to-people exchanges, and provide greater convenience for personnel exchanges, to promote people-to-people exchanges between the two countries to unleash greater vitality and produce more results.

The two sides also exchanged in-depth views on international and regional issues of common concern.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, holds talks with French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 24, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

