Number of new foreign-invested firms rise almost 40 pct in China in 2023: data

Xinhua) 17:10, January 19, 2024

BEIJING, Jan. 19 (Xinhua) -- The number of newly established foreign-invested enterprises reached 53,766 in 2023 in China, representing a growth of 39.7 percent year on year, latest data from the Ministry of Commerce showed on Friday.

The actual foreign direct investment, which remained at a high level, hit more than 1.13 trillion yuan (about 160 billion U.S. dollars), down 8 percent year on year, according to the data.

