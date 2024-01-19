Venezuela denounces U.S. shipping blockade at Int'l Maritime Organization
CARACAS, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) -- U.S. sanctions on Venezuelan shipping vessels are harming the country's maritime transport, Vice President Delcy Rodriguez denounced on Thursday at the London-based United Nations International Maritime Organization (IMO).
The sanctions have led to the blockade of 39 shipping vessels operated by the state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Rodriguez said during a meeting with the IMO's new secretary general, Panama-born Arsenio Dominguez Velasco.
"I expressed our concern that the entire fleet of ships and vessels that PDVSA has are being illegally sanctioned, they are blockaded," Rodriguez told Caracas-based news network Telesur.
In addition to the PDVSA fleet, "30 international trade vessels ... have been sanctioned" for doing business with Venezuela, she said.
"We are the country with the fourth-largest number of blockaded ships worldwide, truly an embarrassing situation," said the vice president.
She reiterated the call for ending the blockade against Venezuela, slamming the U.S. sanctions as an "economic genocide."
Washington's unilateral sanctions have dealt a severe blow to Venezuela's oil industry and energy trade, she said.
Photos
Related Stories
- At least 5 people dead from hypothermia in U.S. Seattle
- U.S. Justice Dept. finds "cascading failures" lead to Uvalde school shooting killing 23
- U.S. Congress passes stopgap bill to extend gov't funding until March
- Yemen's Houthis claim responsibility for new missile attack on U.S. ship
- New study suggests U.S.-developed HIV antibodies protect animals
- Iran condemns U.S. "provocative" move to blacklist Yemen's Houthi group
- UAE president, Blinken stress need for avoiding Gaza conflict's expansion
- Biden, Trump kick off 2024 election campaigns in verbal attacks
- U.S. Supreme Court agrees to review Trump's Colorado ballot eligibility
- Domestic terrorism, political violence seen as top threat to U.S. interests in 2024: survey
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.